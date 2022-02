The Prince of Wales’s friends like to say that one of his best – and worst – traits is that he will never walk past a problem he believes he can fix. This urge is what drove him to set up the Prince’s Trust in 1976, which has since helped nearly a million young people. Today, there are 24 charities, trusts and trading arms inside his highly accommodating tent, covering such diverse areas as art, conservation, employment and farming.

