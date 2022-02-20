This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

By Tribune News Service

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) Last week: —

2. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 3

3. “The Lady’s Mine” by Francine Rivers (Tyndale) Last week: —

4. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 5

5. “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown) Last week: 6

6. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 2

7. “City of the Dead: An Alex Delaware Novel” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine) Last week: —

8. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton) Last week: 4

9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last week: 10

10. “The Christie Affair: A Novel” by Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s) Last week: 9

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love” by Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri (Simon & Schuster) Last week: —

2. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer (Harper) Last week: 1

3. “Living Fully: Dare to Step into Your Most Vibrant Life” by Mallory Ervin (Convergent) Last week: —

4. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 2

5. “The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press) Last week: —

6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) Last week: 5

7. “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self” by Martha Beck (Open Field) Last week: —

8. “Unstoppable: How I Found My Strength Through Love and Loss” by Chiquis Rivera (Atria) Last week: —

9. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) Last week: 8

10. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 3