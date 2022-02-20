ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

High School Basketball: Girls Semi-States

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
INDIANAPOLIS – Trips to the state finals next weekend were on the line on Semi-State Saturday.

Seven schools from central Indiana hoped to punch their tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Dave Griffiths has a complete recap on the “FOX59 News at 10:00 p.m.”

Class 4A

Noblesville 62 Crown Point 41
Franklin 49 Mooresville 46

Class 3A

Silver Creek 64 Bishop Chatard 54
South Bend Washington 66 Garrett 39

Class 2A

Forest Park 53 University 44
Frankton 35 Fairfield 34

Class A

Tecumseh 54 Waldron 42
Lafayette Central Catholic 52 North White 46

FOX59

IUPUI relies on ‘Iron Six’ throughout tough season

INDIANAPOLIS —  Matt Crenshaw’s inaugural season at his alma mater has been anything but ideal. IUPUI only has three wins on the season, one in conference. Players got hurt throughout the season, leaving the Jaguars with six healthy athletes. They call themselves the “Iron Six”, and they are still giving 100% to the team. “It […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Yetna carries Seton Hall past Butler 66-60

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexis Yetna had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Seton Hall to a 66-60 win over Butler on Wednesday night. Jared Rhoden had 17 points for Seton Hall (17-9, 8-8 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrese Samuel added 15 points. Jamir Harris had 10 points. […]
BUTLER, NJ
FOX59

Is this the last NFL combine for Indy after 35-year run?

INDIANAPOLIS — Next week the NFL combine invades downtown Indy for the 35th year in a row. Area hotels and restaurants are preparing for what could be the last local combine for a few years. The marquee event is up for bid in 2023 and 2024. “It would be sorely missed, not just financially, but […]
NFL
FOX59

Cato June returns to Colts as assistant LB coach

INDIANAPOLIS – A familiar face has been added to the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive staff. Cato June, a Pro Bowl linebacker and starter with the 2006 Super Bowl championship team, has been hired as assistant linebackers coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report the move. June, […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Trips#North White#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Central Indiana schools set to remove several COVID guidelines Wednesday

WHITELAND, Ind. — Starting Wednesday, schools across Indiana will begin operating under new COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. Last week, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes in COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs, as well as a reduction of the state’s COVID response operations. “I think the biggest difference is the contact-tracing requirements,” […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Replenishing tight end room high on Colts’ offseason to-do list

INDIANAPOLIS – Often, statistics are twisted and maneuvered to provide a positive spin. Even when they’re not. Sometimes, they are massaged to create negative light. Even when maybe they’re not that bad. In this instance, they speak volumes regarding the Indianapolis Colts and their tight end situation. No matter how you manipulate them. And trust […]
NFL
FOX59

IU Health weathers latest surge as omicron wave wanes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials at Indiana’s largest hospital system said Tuesday that its hospitals have weathered the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge although they are still treating hundreds of patients with the illness. The update from IU Health officials came as Indiana has seen steep declines in the past month in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Little Free Pantries to address food insecurity across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of volunteers started the next stages of a service project on Indy’s south side Tuesday meant to address food insecurity. Members of the FFA, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, erected a Little Free Pantry outside a home on Auburn Road. It’s similar to the “take a book, leave […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Fort Wayne man

UPDATE: Authorities report that Randall Walker was found safe. FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police in Fort Wayne are now investigating the disappearance of a man last seen Wednesday afternoon. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 51-year-old Randall Walker, last seen around 12:00 p.m. He was wearing black and grey fleece jacket and brown or […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Teenager shoots 12-year-old brother in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 12-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital in Anderson after a family dispute led to his own brother firing a gun at him, according to investigators. The Anderson Police Department said the shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Jackson Street. Police said the brother […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Vandals hit aquatic center in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind.- Vandals hit an aquatic center in Danville leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages over the weekend. Police say around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, three cars pulled up to Ellis Park and four people got out and vandalized the Gill Aquatic Center. “It’s not just a harmless, little crime that some of the […]
DANVILLE, IN
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb calls amended school curriculum bill ‘vast improvement’

INDIANAPOLIS – As the Indiana legislature moves forward with a bill to regulate school curriculum, Gov. Eric Holcomb says he has not decided whether he’ll sign it into law. House Bill 1134 passed the Senate education committee Wednesday on an 8-5 vote, mostly along party lines. State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) was the only Republican […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana reports 40 additional COVID deaths, 981 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 40 additional COVID-19 deaths and 981 new cases in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. The change will “better align with standard metrics […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

3 Indiana counties back in blue as COVID cases, positivity rate drop

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 63 additional COVID-19 deaths and 935 new cases as it signaled upcoming changes to its coronavirus dashboard. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.3% with a rate of 15.2% positive for unique individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

