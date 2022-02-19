Lazare Ties School Record at JDL DMR Invitational

This weekend was a good one for NC State Wolfpack athletics fans. Multiple ACC titles, historic moments and lasting memories were all had in a span of four days:. In a non-conference showdown in Chapel Hill, NC State’s men’s tennis team won a thrilling 4-3 match over No. 23 North Carolina, the first win over its rivals in nine years. It also marked the third victory over a top-25 team this year for the upstart Wolfpack.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO