If you have ever driven in Colorado or any other snow state, then you know how tricky navigating the icy roads can be. Dodging other cars, keeping your car in the correct lane, and even making sure to stop in time are some of the toughest parts of driving in the wintertime. The Colorado Department of Transportation is familiar with winter driving so it put together a video series called “Winter Driving in the Wild,” which provides an informational and hilarious way to educate Coloradans on driving safety.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO