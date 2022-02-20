Bird Flu Detected In Small Backyard Flock In Suffolk County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials on Long Island say they have detected the bird flu in Suffolk County.

It was found among a small backyard flock. The eight birds have been isolated and the property quarantined.

Health officials did not give the location or the breed of the bird, but say they will be monitoring the area to make sure the bird flu does not spread. For more information, click here .

The CDC says this does not present an immediate public health concern.