Detroit, MI

Cleveland State Women’s Basketball Earns 74-70 Victory At Detroit Mercy

csuvikings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. – The Cleveland State women's basketball team picked up its second straight victory on Saturday afternoon, earning a 74-70 win at Detroit Mercy. With the win, the Vikings are now 17-6 overall this season and 12-5 in Horizon League play. Game Stats. · The Viking offense...

csuvikings.com

The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska women’s basketball overpowers Minnesota in commanding 93-70 victory

Nearly three months prior to Sunday, the Nebraska women’s basketball team barely survived a road upset from Minnesota. This time around, the Huskers made sure the second matchup against the Golden Gophers wouldn’t be so vigorous. With the crowd of Pinnacle Bank Arena behind them, the Huskers dominated Minnesota in a massive 93-70 victory, their 20th of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
Dayton Daily News

Wright State at Detroit Mercy: What you need to know about Sunday’s game

About Wright State: The Raiders shot just three free throws, making two, in their win at Oakland on Friday. That matched their fewest attempts in a game in the Nagy era. They also went 3-of-3 on foul shots against Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 30. … The Grizzlies, who were 9 of 11 at the foul line, went 15 of 30 on 3′s. That’s the most treys allowed by Wright State since IUPUI went 15 of 29 on Feb. 16, 2020. … The Raiders had 17 offensive rebounds and only allowed six, essentially giving themselves 11 additional possessions. They’ve had only one game with more offensive boards this season, getting 19 at Youngstown State. … Calvin went 4 of 18 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3 against Oakland, but he was clutch down the stretch, getting a 3, a steal, a rebound and a game-sealing assist in the last 2:51. … The Raiders are 10-1 against Detroit Mercy under Nagy. The only loss was a 79-58 road defeat on Jan. 3, 2019. Davis was just a freshman but scored 48 points, going 10 of 15 on 3′s. They’ve kept him in check since then, including holding him to a season-low 15 points in a 90-59 home win Feb. 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WKRC

NKU falls on the road to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Antoine Davis had 20 points as Detroit got past Northern Kentucky 60-52 on Friday night. Noah Waterman had 18 points for Detroit (11-13, 8-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Matt Johnson added six rebounds. Marques Warrick had 13 points for the Norse (15-11,...
DETROIT, MI
Dayton Daily News

Wright State can’t make up huge deficit at Detroit Mercy

No one ever quite knows what to expect from the Wright State basketball team — and that includes sixth-year coach Scott Nagy. Lackluster performances tend to follow stirring victories, and momentum comes crashing down with a thud. Two days after overcoming an 11-point deficit with under seven minutes to...
DETROIT, MI

