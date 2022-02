There are no hard feelings between the Toronto Raptors and Goran Dragic. That much was clear in Dragic's introductory press conference with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer. Dragic, who the Raptors traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline, said Toronto decided to go in a different direction early in the season and the two parties mutually agreed to let him go home.

