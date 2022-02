A man in CA thought he would die when he fell off of his fishing boat and into the Pacific Ocean, but he had an unlikely helper: a seal. Scott Thompson, a sea urchin diver, fell into the Santa Barbara Channel in the middle of the night last month. According to him, the entire situation was caused by a lapse in judgment. He had fallen into the frigid water wearing nothing but a t-shirt and shorts. He left the engine of his boat running, so when he fell over it quickly got away from him.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO