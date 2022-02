Virginia Tech is back for another must-win situation on Wednesday night as they travel to Atlanta to face off against Georgia Tech in McCamish Pavilion. Virginia Tech did win by 15 points when the teams met the first time this season but Georgia Tech seems to be rallying and hanging close in most games lately so this should be a tough one for the Hokies. Virginia Tech is currently a 6-point favorite according to Vegas. The game will be televised on the ACC Network or ESPN3.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO