Watch ‘Oldboy’ Director Park Chan-wook’s New Fantasy Martial Arts Short Film Shot on an iPhone 13 Pro

Words by Abby L. Johnson Photos Courtesy of Devexity. In a world where virtual reality is encroaching on daily life, can people actually choose their own adventure?. Austin-based filmmaker Luke Lidell’s latest project, Devexity, is a short film starring Black Puma’s frontman Eric Burton. The pair co-produced this sci-fi, film noir-inspired exploration of the implications in the advancement of virtual reality technology. As the film unfolds, it becomes apparent that the story spans multiple worlds and time periods, as protagonist Jean Smith, a young detective, attempts to solve a murder and navigate relationships in his multiple realities. The film’s universe hints at what the inevitable implementation of where these burgeoning virtual worlds may lead, the title itself coming from a Latin word meaning downward spiral.

