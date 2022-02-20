ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch ‘Oldboy’ Director Park Chan-wook’s New Fantasy Martial Arts Short Film Shot on an iPhone 13 Pro

Cover picture for the articleApple has released Oldboy director Park Chan-wook‘s Life Is But a Dream — a short film he shot with an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as part of Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” campaign. According to reports, the 21-minute film “blends martial...

AdWeek

Apple’s Surreal ‘Shot on iPhone’ Film Pays Homage to Korean Cinema

Korean filmmaking is having a moment outside its home country, thanks to movies such as Academy Award winner Parasite and Netflix hit series Squid Game. Fans of those will be drawn to the latest installment of Apple’s long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign, an ode to Korean cinema and culture.
Park Chan Wook
itechpost.com

Apple Reveals South Korean Short Film Shot Using iPhone 13 Pro Only

Apple has shared a 21-minute film titled "Life Is But A Dream," was directed by renowned South Korean director Park Chan-wook. The said film was shot by the director using an iPhone 13 Pro only. Apple Unveils South Korean Short Film Shot Using iPhone 13 Pro. Since the release of...
Phone Arena

Short film shot on iPhone 13 Pro is dark, goofy, and incredibly spectacular

Apple always loves to promote the prowess of its latest iPhone cameras with various "Shot on iPhone" campaigns. The latest one includes a contest, which dared users to enter their best macro photos taken with the iPhone 13 Pro. However, it seems Apple had another trick up its sleeve — a short film made by South Korean film director Park Chan-wook, known for the incredible "Oldboy".
CELL PHONES
