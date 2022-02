HURRICNE — The Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K to benefit the Hurricane Police Department K9 Unit is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, beginning at Hurricane City Park. Packet pickup is from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the park’s big red barn. All race participants can pick up their packets at that time. After 8:30, packets will be available at the starting line in the back of the bowl. There will be signs directing you to the start line.

