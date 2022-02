In last year's Class 4A state final, Arnold capped off an historically dominant season with a 2-0 victory over Gulliver Prep to capture the program's first-ever state championship. With seven senior starters departing, including the entire defensive back line, it appeared as though it would be a little while before the Marlins got back on the big stage of a state final. ...

SOCCER ・ 16 MINUTES AGO