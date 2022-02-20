Concerns over multiple car break-ins reported as 1

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man being called the “beef bandit” after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.

