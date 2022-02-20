Concerns over multiple car break-ins reported as 1

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Concerns over multiple car break-ins reported

CBS 46
 4 days ago

Atlanta city leaders are concerned about how certain crimes in...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 2

jody
4d ago

Add me to the list. It’s absurd, the lack of concern our leaders have regarding the safety of persons and property. What happens when all law abiding citizens decide, like Buckhead, the crime syndicate we call metro Atlanta government doesn’t serve their needs? we can still vote with our feet and many are tired of playing the cash cow while our concerns are ignored.

Reply
6
 

Related
11Alive

20 car break-ins reported at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said 20 cars were broken into early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. Around 4:30 a.m., officers arrived at the apartments at 1374 Murphy Ave. in southwest Atlanta in reference to several vehicles broken into. Once they arrived, they discovered 20 vehicles that had window...
ATLANTA, GA
WDSU

St. Charles Parish police investigating serial car break-ins

MONTZ, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the report of several vehicle break-ins early Monday morning in the 100 block of Thoroughbred Avenue in Montz. According to detectives, the suspects exited a dark-colored car and entered at least three unsecured cars in the area.
MONTZ, LA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Black trans woman who spent 6 months in Atlanta jail on false charges awarded $1.5 million

ATLANTA — A federal jury has awarded a Black transgender woman from Atlanta $1.5 million after she spent six months in jail after being arrested on fake cocaine charges. In October 2015, Ju'Zema Goldring was walking with friends when two City of Atlanta police officers stopped and questioned the group. The officers accused Goldring of jaywalking, a crime she said she did not commit, and arrested her.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Milledgeville man now charged with killing his girlfriend

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Milledgeville man is now charged with killing his girlfriend early Tuesday morning. According to Inv. Robert Butch, Johnny Lee Chapple is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other charges. The investigation began around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday when police were called to a home on...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WSOC Charlotte

'Beef bandit' accused of stealing $15K worth of meat from steakhouse after job interview

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police on Friday asked for the public's help finding a man being called the "beef bandit" after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars' worth of meat from an upscale steakhouse in Georgia, according to authorities and WSB-TV. Police said Warren Kearney twice broke into a walk-in cooler outside a restaurant, identified by WSB as Uncle Jack's on Canton Street, and stole $15,000 worth of meat. On Monday, Kearney took several boxes of expensive meats including Kobe beef, Wagyu beef and ahi tuna, WSB reported. Three days later, he returned and took even more boxes, according to the news station.
ROSWELL, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen arrested after firing at car that crashed into his bicycle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a car that crashed into him. According to Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 0 block of Altman Drive, where six rounds had reportedly been fired. Officers arrived on the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newnan Times-Herald

Racketeering suspect in custody

An Atlanta woman accused of racketeering is currently behind bars in the Coweta County Jail. Authorities claim Lakeshia Zandra O'Neal, 41, utilized stolen social security numbers to obtain several Kohl's credit cards. Between June 2017 and January 2018, O'Neal and Robert Person stole over $8,000 in merchandise by...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

"He lost his daddy": 24-year-old security guard, young father shot and killed at car dealership

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old security guard at a car dealership near the Mall of Stonecrest was shot and killed Saturday night, police said. DeKalb County police responded to reports of a person shot around 11 p.m. at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge car dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

