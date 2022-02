Saturday's college basketball slate shook up NCAA Tournament bracket projections, especially in the SEC. Although Kentucky held serve against Alabama, fellow league contenders Auburn and Tennessee lost to Florida and Arkansas respectively. That defeat for the Tigers was their first in regulation this season, and coach Bruce Pearl's team has now lost two of its last four games to drop to 24-3 on the season. As a result of that loss, CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm bumped the Tigers down below Arizona as the No. 3 overall seed.

