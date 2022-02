House Minority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina is advocating that South Carolina U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs be nominated to the Supreme Court. The Washington Post reports that while he’s an advocate, Clyburn has said that Childs is “not a must.” In an interview with the newspaper from his office, Clyburn explained “I don’t believe in ultimatums. I don’t want nobody [sic] giving me one, and I’m not going to give anybody else one. I may be disappointed for the rest of my life, but I’m not going to give an ultimatum.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO