Boys basketball: Holmes scores 25 as Maple Shade tops Pennsville

Cohen Cook reluctantly walked out of the locker room, agreeing to do a postgame interview even though talking about himself isn’t his favorite activity. The good news is that the sophomore should have plenty of opportunities to get more comfortable with the process. He and his teammates on the Mainland boys basketball team are on one heck of a run, and with all of the young talent in the program, it could last for a few more years.

BASKETBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO