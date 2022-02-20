ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Boys basketball: Lewis scores 25 to help Watchung Hills past Montclair

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elijah Lewis scored 25 points to help Watchung Hills to a 67-48 win over Montclair on Saturday in Warren. It was the 14th time this...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Middlesex over South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Neysa Aguilar went for 11 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds while Jessica Devine registered 11 points, five dimes, four boards and three swipes for Middlesex in its 43-41 win over South Plainfield in Middlesex. Madison Robel added to the victory for Middlesex (20-3) with six points, 16...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Chatham over Pope John - Girls basketball recap

Riley Allen paced Chatham with 20 points in its 52-49 win against Pope John in Chatham. Addison Barrett recorded 13 points as the top secondary scorer for Chatham (14-10) as Ella Kreuzer delivered nine points, including four late free throws to salt the game away. Faith Pappas sparked Pope John...
CHATHAM, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, NJ
Sports
Watchung, NJ
Sports
Watchung, NJ
Basketball
City
Somerset, NJ
Warren, NJ
Basketball
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Basketball
Montclair, NJ
Sports
City
Watchung, NJ
City
Warren, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown-Beard over Sussex Tech - Girls basketball recap

Skylar Reale posted 16 points to guide Morristown-Beard in its 61-47 win over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Kirsten Harvett compiled 14 points as the second-leading scorer for Morristown-Beard (11-12). Caitlin O’Malley and Riley Feichtl generated 20 and 16 points, respectively, for Sussex Tech (9-16). The N.J. High School Sports...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

West Side over East Orange - Boys basketball recap

West Side won for the eighth time in its last nine game, improving to 14-7 with a 63-44 win over East Orange in Orange. Naciear Kirksey and Jahzeer Gaskin had 14 points each to pace the Roughriders, and Devin Artis added 10. Kaleb Harmon and Nahum Lewis had 13 apiece...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Blair defeats Hun in Prep A Tournament semifinals (PHOTOS)

Blair took control in the second half defensively to defeat Hun 72-52 in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament on Wednesday in Blairstown. Blair trailed at the half, 38-35, but allowed just 14 points in the second half to advance to the championship game on Saturday against the winner of the game between top-seeded St. Benedict’s Prep and sixth-seeded Lawrenceville.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Timber Creek over Haddonfield - Girls basketball recap

Amaya Burch and Jessenia Edwards each posted double-doubles as Timber Creek won its fifth straight game with a 46-15 victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. The Chargers (18-5) limited the Bulldogs to just eight first-half points and took a 22-8 lead into intermission. Burch had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Willingboro over Riverside - Boys basketball recap

Willingboro limited Riverside to just seven second-half points to rally for a 35-33 win in Riverside. The Chimeras (4-19) trailed by 10 at the half. Naim Louis-Foster was the lone Willingboro player in double figures with 10 points. Kahree Morris-Jones scored a game-high 15 points for the Rams (9-13). The...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny over Hoboken - Girls basketball recap

Ava Hyams notched 17 points, six steals, three rebounds and two dimes for Kearny in its 58-18 win against Hoboken in Kearny. Maci Covello recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block for Kearny (16-9). Alexandra White posted seven points to lead a balanced effort for...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Top 50 daily girls basketball stat leaders for Wednesday, Feb. 23

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Feb. 23 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
187K+
Followers
96K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy