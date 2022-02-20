Boys basketball: Lewis scores 25 to help Watchung Hills past Montclair

Blair took control in the second half defensively to defeat Hun 72-52 in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament on Wednesday in Blairstown. Blair trailed at the half, 38-35, but allowed just 14 points in the second half to advance to the championship game on Saturday against the winner of the game between top-seeded St. Benedict’s Prep and sixth-seeded Lawrenceville.

