Kings rally for 5-3 win at Arizona

 4 days ago

Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe each registered two goals and an assist to help the visiting Los Angeles Kings rally from a 3-1 second period deficit for a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

It was Kempe’s second straight two-goal game.

Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who have won four of five and have points in eight of their past nine games (6-1-2). Anze Kopitar had three assists and Cal Petersen made 20 saves.

Anton Stralman, Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who are 2-9-0 over their past 11 games. Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves for Arizona, which was playing its first game since Feb. 11.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead at 8:52 of the first period. After an Arizona shot hit traffic in front, Stralman controlled the rebound, centered the puck from behind the goal line, and it hit a Kings player before bouncing into the net.

The Kings tied it 12 seconds later. Kopitar, along the left boards pass across to Kempe, whose one-timer from the top of the right circle beat Vejmelka.

Crouse gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at 7:41 of the second period when he converted a backhand pass from Alex Galchenyuk on a 2-on-1 rush.

Keller made it 3-1 when he scored on a wrist shot from the left circle on the rush at 12:40.

Doughty converted a cross-ice pass from Kempe on a power play to pull the Kings within 3-2 at 18:33.

Moore knocked in the rebound of Viktor Arvidsson’s shot to tie the score 3-3 at 6:24 of the third period, and Doughty gave the Kings a 4-3 lead when he intercepted defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s clearing attempt and fired it past Vejmelka.

Kempe made it 5-3 when he scored his team-leading 23rd goal on a one-timer from the left circle at 10:03 off a pass from Doughty during a power play.

The Kings were 2-for-4 on the power play. The Coyotes went 0-for-3.

–Field Level Media

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. The Kings have won five straight road games and are 7-0-2 in their past nine, with the last two coming in Arizona. Los Angeles beat the Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 27 because of COVID-19. Blake Lizotte also scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 17 saves for his second consecutive win over Arizona. Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots in his second straight start. The Kings have won their last seven in Arizona.
