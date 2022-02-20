ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NMDOT seek public input on McKinley County road project

By Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stretch of Highway 118 in McKinley County from Rehoboth Drive to Highway 566 is getting a facelift. “It’s going to be a big improvement for pedestrian traffic, bicycle traffic, and vehicular traffic,” said Delane Baros, Public Information Officer for NMDOT District 6.

NMDOT plans to add turn lanes, street lighting, manage vegetation along the road, and fix the deteriorating road. “The most important thing is the existing pavement is in poor condition,” said Baros. They said the project will help nearby businesses and communities.

“A lot of these routes serve local communities. Not just the Gallup area. You have Church Rock, you have other Navajo chapters that use these routes. So it provides additional safety features for them,” she said. NMDOT said it will also help drivers who are rerouted to Highway 118 when parts of I-40 are closed for a crash.

“The pavement needs to be in good condition to withstand… the heavier traffic volumes off of I-40,” said Baros. The project funding is set for $9.1 million with the project currently in design phases. NMDOT is looking for public input on the project but so far, only about five people have given feedback through an online form.

“We want to get the public’s input on any added features that they might want to see or concerns they might have with the project when it does come into construction,” said Baros.

NMDOT plans to finish the design this spring with construction starting in 2025.

KRQE News 13

