Lebanon, Pa- Have you ever felt that you do not want to go on a date with someone in the community because what would happen if things do not work and then people in the community will know what happened? We at Q Hubo News would like to give you a guide about dating in a small community. This simple and yet effective guide is to help you in your dating life if you live in a community where it seems like everyone knows each other. The COVID-19 Pandemic changed in some ways the dynamic of how people date, therefore we want to be sensitive to your approach to dating, by no means this guide is supposed to be an all knowing perspective into this topic but instead a starting point on how to be safe and enjoy your dates. A the end of this list there are some places we recommend you to take your Valentine to enjoy a great night out.

LEBANON, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO