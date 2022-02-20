3 Bruins who needed to get going lead way in win over Senators

If you were going to make a list of which Bruins most needed to score or make an otherwise meaningful contribution to a win going into Saturday night, it probably wouldn’t have taken long for the names David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo to appear.

So, those three being the Bruins’ three goal-scorers in their 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators was just the kind of positive breakthrough that was needed for both them and their team.

Pastrnak scored the overtime winner on one of his patented one-time blasts from the left circle. While the Bruins’ leading goal-scorer had been white-hot throughout January and the first week of February, he had suddenly found himself mired in a four-game pointless streak that also featured too many turnovers.

Saturday wasn’t a perfect game for Pastrnak by any means. He had two turnovers on a tough shift early on, and he was late getting back to cover Nick Holden on the Senators’ tying goal late in the third period.

But Pastrnak was also creating and getting more scoring chances than he had recently, including a great stretch pass that sprung Taylor Hall on a breakaway and a one-timer off a feed from Charlie McAvoy that Anton Forsberg robbed. Finally, he broke through with the game-winner.

“Every player wants to score in overtime. I think he needed that, to be honest with you,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He was getting frustrated with his opportunities, or lack of, or even some calls today. It looked like he got roughed up a couple times and didn’t get a call. So for a goal-scorer, you don’t want to go too long. A situation like this -- his shot, his spot.”

DeBrusk scored the Bruins’ first goal of the game, displaying some great hand-eye coordination to whack a puck out of mid-air after Jack Studnicka had won a battle in the corner and sent a pass into the slot. That ended a six-game pointless streak and eight-game goalless drought for DeBrusk.

Cassidy had demoted DeBrusk to the fourth line for the game, which could have become a sticky situation with a player who has already requested a trade. DeBrusk responded the right way, though, and helped create several good chances, including one for Curtis Lazar in the final minute of regulation that could have won the game then had Lazar been able to hit the net.

“I liked it,” Cassidy said of DeBrusk’s game. “Much more involved, competitive. Hung onto pucks in the o-zone. I mean, he’s got talent offensively. We asked him to be more competitive. These are some of the examples, on the puck in the o-zone. The play he made to Lazer late in the game was just hanging onto it, separating, taking a slash, absorbing some of the contact, but hanging onto pucks and not just throwing it away.

“I thought he did a lot of that tonight. Did a much better job than the other night or maybe the past two or three games. And as a result, he’s a threat. We’re comfortable with him out in the last minute if that’s the compete you’re gonna get out of him. I thought their line did a good job.”

Finally, Carlo. He scored the Bruins’ second goal on a rare trip deep into the offensive zone, as he made a nice pinch down the right wall before moving the puck to Charlie Coyle behind the net. Then, instead of immediately heading back to his point position, Carlo hung around the front of the net and found himself in the perfect spot to collect a loose puck in the slot and flip it past Forsberg. It was his first goal and first point in 20 games.

Of course, Carlo is not judged on goals the same way Pastrnak and DeBrusk are. But he had also been struggling defensively with some costly turnovers recently, and Saturday night marked a strong turnaround for him in that area as well. He helped create another scoring chance with a nice pass interception in the neutral zone, he decisively won a number of 1-on-1 battles in his own zone, and he had a couple of key clearances on the penalty kill.

On a day when Cassidy called out his defense for being too “nice” and needing to be “more like pricks,” Carlo stepped up with some of the “snarl” Cassidy wanted to see.

“I thought Brandon Carlo had a good game, not because he scored. He just seemed to be harder on pucks, ending plays below the goal line, things like that,” Cassidy said. “That’s the snarl. Move people out of the front of the net and end plays below the goal line when it’s your opportunity.”

There are still other players the Bruins would like to get going. Craig Smith, for example, had four more shots on goal, but still remains without a goal in his last seven games.

But they’ll gladly take Pastrnak, DeBrusk and Carlo all breaking through, and they’ll gladly take the win after back-to-back losses in New York.