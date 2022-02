Not that it was Yankees fans’ first choice, but it’s still one potential less option off the table that helps New York’s chances of addressing the shortstop position. On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers were hit with some rough news regarding top prospect Josh Jung, who just underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss six months. It was believed, if healthy, Jung could’ve cracked the Opening Day roster as the starting third baseman.

MLB ・ 57 MINUTES AGO