GCU basketball loses to New Mexico State in conference matchup

In more ways than one, the Phoenix Suns are about to show us how good of a team they really are. Point guard Chris Paul will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks for an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. Six weeks would mean he’s returning with five regular season games to go. Eight weeks would mean he’s returning right when the first round of the postseason starts. Anything more would mean missing playoff games, and it’s Chris Paul, so that’s probably not happening.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO