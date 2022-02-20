ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

GCU basketball loses to New Mexico State in conference matchup

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX (AP) — Teddy Allen had 30 points and 10 rebounds as New Mexico State topped Grand Canyon 82-66 on Saturday night....

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard ready to ‘tighten the screws’

Vanessa Nygaard does not bring prior WNBA head-coaching reps to a veteran Phoenix Mercury team, making her appointment as head coach perhaps unique. The gig is about managing the personalities of future Hall of Famers and lending critiques, after all. From the outside perspective, that could be an intimidating position...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Arizona State RB Jackson He enters transfer portal

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Jackson He entered the transfer portal Thursday. Though the walk-on running back did not record a carry last season, he made national headlines in the team’s 70-7 Territorial Cup victory over the Arizona Wildcats in 2020. Scoring the 10th and final touchdown of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
College Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Arizona College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago State#Ap#Aggies#Holland Woods#Grand Canyon
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns co-favorites with Warriors in NBA title odds after All-Star break

Who knows why the switch was flipped now, but the Phoenix Suns are starting to get respect from the bookmakers. FanDuel’s odds for the teams to win the NBA championship this season have the Suns at +410, co-favorites alongside the Golden State Warriors at the same odds. The Brooklyn Nets sit behind them at +550, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (+650), Philadelphia 76ers (+750) and Miami Heat (+1000).
NBA
Arizona Sports

What changes for Phoenix Suns without Chris Paul, who needs to step up

In more ways than one, the Phoenix Suns are about to show us how good of a team they really are. Point guard Chris Paul will be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks for an avulsion fracture in his right thumb. Six weeks would mean he’s returning with five regular season games to go. Eight weeks would mean he’s returning right when the first round of the postseason starts. Anything more would mean missing playoff games, and it’s Chris Paul, so that’s probably not happening.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade D Michael Callahan to Boston Bruins

The Arizona Coyotes made a trade on Tuesday, sending defenseman Michael Callahan to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Callahan, 22, was the 142nd selection in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Coyotes. He has played his last four seasons at the NCAA level for Providence College, wearing the “C” in his last three years. Callahan registered three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in his senior season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Arizona Sports

Chris Paul’s thumb injury could be trouble for Suns if prolonged

Over two seasons in Phoenix, Chris Paul has exceeded all expectations, elevated every teammate and helped erase a toxic culture that once grounded the entire organization. “We all know Chris pushes the limits,” Suns general manager James Jones said Tuesday. “If he were to come back earlier, I wouldn’t be surprised. But we expect to have him down the stretch.”
NBA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy