OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right wrist during the win at St. John’s, the school announced Thursday. Nembhard was hurt when he collided with St. John’s Posh Alexander during the Bluejays’ 81-78 win Wednesday night....

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO