JOURDANTON - The road came to end for the last two Laredo girls' basketball teams remaining in the state playoffs. Cigarroa and United South fell in the regional quarterfinals to conclude their seasons. The Lady Toros fell to Flour Bluff 55-41 in the Region IV-5A Regional Quarterfinals. The Lady Toros earned the No. 2 seed in District 30-5A and were the last team remaining in the postseason from the district. "We are just so proud of them, the fact that we were able to make it to this third round is amazing," Cigarroa head coach Mary Tobias-Encinas said....

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO