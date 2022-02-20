Tag Team Match Set For 2/24 IMPACT Wrestling

The XFL and NFL are teaming up to research ways to make the game of football safer for its players. Dwayne Johnson purchased the XFL out of bankruptcy back in August 2020 from WWE CEO/Chairman Vince McMahon. Johnson and XFL co-owner Dany Garcia set a 2022 return date for the league, but unfortunately had to cancel the season due to negotiations with the CFL. The XFL's new partnership with the NFL will look to increase opportunities for player development on and off the field with a focus on health and safety, international football development, officiating, and the testing of game rules for player protection.
