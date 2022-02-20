ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Odom Has 'Better Chance' At 'CBB' Win Than Khloe Kardashian Reunion, Jerry O'Connell Says

By Catherine Armecin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamar Odom hopes to reconcile with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, but not everyone is optimistic about his chances. Odom has been candid about his relationship with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum throughout his stay at the "Celebrity Big Brother" house. But Jerry O'Connell suggested that the former NBA star...

