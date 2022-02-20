ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Johnson leads Northern Colorado over Weber State 83-79 in OT

The State-Journal
 4 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Matt Johnson II had a career-high 25 points as Northern Colorado slipped past Weber State 83-79 in overtime on Saturday night. Johnson's 3-pointer...

www.state-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Colorado beats Oregon women in 2 OT thriller, 86-83

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 Colorado 86, Oregon women 83, 2 OT — It was a great women's basketball game at Boulder, Colorado, as the Buffaloes beat the Ducks. Oregon rallied in regulation, the first overtime and then the second overtime. Endyia Rogers, who tied the game in regulation and the first overtime, hit a layup to bring the Ducks within 84-82 with 44 seconds left. And, Oregon (18-10, 10-6 Pac-12) had a chance to tie, but Nyara Sabally made only one of two free throws with four seconds left....
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah College Basketball
County
Weber County, UT
Weber County, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Weber County, UT
Basketball
Ogden, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
Ogden, UT
Sports
Ogden, UT
College Basketball
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy