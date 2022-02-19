No. 3 Brock women's basketball team remain perfect
gobadgers.ca
3 days ago
Senior forward Samantha Keltos scored a team-high 17 points to lead the No. 3 Brock women's basketball team to a 72-53 victory over McMaster at Burridge Gym in Hamilton on Saturday, Feb. 19. Brock remains...
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
They’ve been through a lot, this group. The current seniors on the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team—and veteran coach Keri Carollo—have seen and done plenty over the last five seasons. They’ve won three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. Made three NCAA Division III tournament appearances. Won 96...
ALLENDALE, Mich. — “Honestly we thought it’d be a good team this year. Didn’t think we’d be doing this well at this point of the season, but it’s a testimony to these players and what they’ve done” said Grand Valley Women’s head coach Mike Williams.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lloyd C. Bird turned out the lights on Meadowbrook 57-31 for a Virginia girls basketball victory on February 22. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in...
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, there will be no suspension for Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard following Sunday’s incident. He and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard during the handshake line before tensions grew and the two teams began to push and shove. However, Gard will be facing a $10,000 fine.
Monacan’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Patrick Henry – Ashland 67-37 on February 22 in Virginia girls high school basketball action. The Chiefs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-29 lead over the Patriots. You're reading...
Steward didn’t tinker around with Walsingham. A 63-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 22. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HARRISBURG — If Watertown High School’s girls basketball team is going to get a share of its first Eastern South Dakota Conference title since 2011, the Arrows are going to need some help.
Harrisburg used a 26-point, 16-rebound performance from Emilee Boyer to notch a 53-50 win over Watertown on Tuesday night and prevent the Arrows (9-11 overall and 6-2 in the ESD) from clinching a share of the title.
...
Wherever she goes, Jada Richard always stands in the spotlight. The Lafayette Christian star is Louisiana’s number one sophomore, according to LGR Basketball. She has scored 1,000 career points in just 45 games and has earned six division one offers.
Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
In early December, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood announced his transfer away from the Oklahoma Sooners. The former five-star recruit was part of a mass exodus that included head coach Lincoln Riley and star quarterback Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. He announced his transfer to Arkansas, which led to some backlash from fans.
Comments / 0