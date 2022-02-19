ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 3 Brock women's basketball team remain perfect

gobadgers.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior forward Samantha Keltos scored a team-high 17 points to lead the No. 3 Brock women's basketball team to a 72-53 victory over McMaster at Burridge Gym in Hamilton on Saturday, Feb. 19. Brock remains...

gobadgers.ca

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Janesville Gazette

UW-Whitewater women's basketball takes team approach into postseason

They’ve been through a lot, this group. The current seniors on the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team—and veteran coach Keri Carollo—have seen and done plenty over the last five seasons. They’ve won three Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. Made three NCAA Division III tournament appearances. Won 96...
WHITEWATER, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#Marauders#Waterloo#University Tickets
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Henrico Citizen

Convincing fashion: Steward handles Walsingham 63-30

Steward didn’t tinker around with Walsingham. A 63-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 22. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Watertown Public Opinion

Girls Basketball: Harrisburg edges Watertown; Hamlin, De Smet and Castlewood win region games

HARRISBURG — If Watertown High School’s girls basketball team is going to get a share of its first Eastern South Dakota Conference title since 2011, the Arrows are going to need some help. Harrisburg used a 26-point, 16-rebound performance from Emilee Boyer to notch a 53-50 win over Watertown on Tuesday night and prevent the Arrows (9-11 overall and 6-2 in the ESD) from clinching a share of the title. ...
WATERTOWN, SD
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Rose sounds off on postgame incident involving Juwan Howard, Greg Gard

Jalen Rose knows a thing or two about Michigan basketball and is well-acquainted with Juwan Howard after the duo played alongside one another for the Wolverines. During Monday’s edition of “Jalen & Jacoby,” Rose weighed in on the postgame incident involving Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy