Austin Marathon livestream: How to watch from home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Marathon and Half Marathon are back Sunday morning in downtown Austin. As of Saturday afternoon, 17,000 people had registered and 2,000 were signed up for the 5K.

Last year, the marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there was still an Austin running event in 2021 — the half marathon and 5K were held in April.

With thousands of runners taking to the Austin streets, multiple downtown thoroughfares will be blocked off. If you’re planning to travel around downtown and central Austin Sunday morning, check here for traffic updates.

FloSports will livestream the race, starting at 7 a.m. CT Sunday .

Sunday race schedule

Full and half marathon start – 7 a.m.

Austin Marathon 5K benefitting Paramount Theatre start – 7:45 a.m.

Half marathon course closes – 11 a.m.

Full marathon course closes – 2 p.m.

Austin Marathon details

When: Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m. CT

Where: Downtown Austin

Watch: FloSports

