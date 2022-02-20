ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

CIF-SS girls soccer playoffs: Saturday’s scores, updated schedule for the semifinals

By OCVarsity sports staff
Riverside Press Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScores from the CIF-SS girls soccer playoff games Saturday and the updated schedule for the semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Games start at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Los Osos 1, Tesoro 1 (Los Osos wins in PKs, 3-1) Semifinals, Wednesday, Feb. 23. Hart at Redondo. Oaks Christian at...

Daily Breeze

St. Bernard boys basketball to meet a familiar opponent in CIF-SS semifinals

The St. Bernard boys basketball team will be on the road in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, but at least there is some familiarity with the opponent. The Vikings (19-6) will meet Del Rey League rival St. Anthony (18-7) in Tuesday’s semifinals at 7 p.m. This will be the third meeting this season between the teams.
LAWNDALE, CA
KEYT

CIF semifinal scores

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local results from boys basketball and boys and girls soccer in CIF-Southern and Central sections. Division 3A Bishop Diego 51 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 46 (Cardinals to host Dana Hills on Friday). Division 4A Dos Pueblos 58 Valley Torah 56 (Chargers to host Western...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OCRegister

CIF-SS boys basketball playoffs: Previews of Tuesday’s semifinals

ST. JOHN BOSCO (22-9) VS. JSERRA (18-9) Where, when: JSerra High School, Tuesday, 7 p.m. Outlook: St. John Bosco and JSerra split their two Trinity League games during the regular season. JSerra defeated St. John Bosco 63-52 on Jan. 7. St. John Bosco defeated the Lions 59-54 on Jan. 25. JSerra’s Rob Diaz (6-0, Sr., G) scored a game-high 26 points in the Lion’ 65-56 win over St. Francis on Friday in the quarterfinals. He has been the best player all season for the Lions who are No. 4 in the latest Orange County top 25. JSerra, which finished fourth in the six-team Trinity League and qualified for the playoffs as an at-large team, beat Oak Park 63-44 in the first round and second-seeded Rolling Hills Prep 72-44 in the second round. St. John Bosco’s Jack Turner (6-4, So., G) scored 25 points with nine rebounds in the Braves’ 73-64 win over Loyola in the quarterfinals. The Braves, who finished third in the Trinity League, defeated Culver City 72-65 in the first round and Fairmont Prep 64-60 in the second round. The winner plays in the Division 1 championship game Friday against the winner of the St. Bernard vs. St. Anthony semifinal. That championship game, like all CIF-SS championship games, will be played at a site selected by the home team that can choose its campus gym for the game. JSerra and St. John Bosco, like all CIF-SS semifinalists, have qualified for the CIF Southern California Regionals that begin March 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Valley News

CIF Southern Section playoff updates

Local high school soccer, basketball and wrestling programs still battling it out. — The high school winter sports season is in the final week of the playoffs, and quite a few programs from boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball and individual wrestling are still finding a way to stay in the hunt for that elusive CIF Southern Section title.
MENIFEE, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Hemet girls soccer team beats Walnut on penalty kicks in Division 5 semifinal

HEMET – The season was in the hands of Itzel Esparza and on the foot of Bridget Arnold. Turns out those were two very safe places for something valuable. Esparza made two huge saves and Arnold triggered the celebration as Hemet scored a penalty-kicks victory over Walnut in a Division 5 girls soccer semifinal Wednesday.
HEMET, CA
Pasadena Star-News

La Salle girls basketball downs Hart to advance to CIF-SS final

NEWHALL — Throughout the season, La Salle girls basketball’s mantra has been “32 minutes of us.” The phrase has even made its way onto the team T-shirts. On Wednesday night, the Lancers focused on themselves even when faced with adversity to dig deep and fend off a tenacious Hart team, 49-43, in the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA semifinals at Hart High School.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Inland college notes: SBVC men’s basketball team using morning practices to round into form

A change to early-morning workouts has the San Bernardino Valley College men’s basketball team getting after it late in the season. The Wolverines (22-5 overall, 13-2 in IECA) now arrive at 5:30 a.m. for Monday-through-Friday workouts ahead of team study hall. The shift has the team clawing at the top of the state junior college rankings.
REDLANDS, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Prep Basketball: Victor Valley's playoff run ends in the CIF-SS Div. 4AA semifinals

The Victor Valley girls basketball team’s run in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4AA playoffs fell short in the semifinals Wednesday with a 69-47 loss to San Bernardino. The Jackrabbits were riding a 10-game winning streak heading into the semifinals and outscored opponents in three postseason victories 171-87. But a slow start put the Jackrabbits behind and flustered the team the rest of the night.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Ex-USC football players join fundraising golf tournament for Olive Crest

A fundraising golf tournament featuring former USC football players raised more than $75,000 for an organization that works to prevent child abuse in Riverside County. Olive Crest’s annual Golf Invitational in Palm Desert drew more than 100 guests Monday, Feb. 7, a news release states. Ex-USC football player and Olive Crest trustee Darnell Bing was chair of the fundraiser and joined by many former USC football teammates.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

