River Ridge, FL

Arnold advances to second consecutive state title with semifinal victory over River Ridge

By Sam Granville
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boy’s soccer team is heading to their second consecutive state title with a dominating 6-1 victory over River Ridge Saturday night.

The Marlins Zach Gunning led the way scoring with a hat-trick and Ben Lebdaoui earned three assists and a goal as well.

Arnold improved to 22-1-1 on the season and will face Belen Jesuit out of Miami for the 5A state championship on Saturday, February 26, in DeLand, Florida.

WMBB

WMBB

