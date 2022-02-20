ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

California police helicopter crashes in Newport Beach area

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWbzx_0eJnunYA00

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A police helicopter has crashed in water near California’s coast.

The helicopter crash-landed in the Newport Beach area, Huntington Beach police said Saturday. The helicopter was in Newport Bay, CBSLA reported.

Multiple San Jose residents evacuate due to fire

Two people were rescued and hospitalized.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Pursuit of party bus stolen out of San Diego ends in Antelope Valley

The driver of a stolen party bus was taken into custody in the Antelope Valley following a pursuit through several Southern California cities Tuesday afternoon. The limo party bus was reported stolen around 10:15 a.m. from 4010 Morena Boulevard in San Diego, the California Highway Patrol said. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke told […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman killed by VTA bus in San Jose

A woman was accidentally run over by a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus moments after the bus driver refused to let her on the bus because she was not wearing a mask, San Jose police said Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Newport Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Huntington Beach, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
Newport Beach, CA
Sports
Newport Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Huntington Beach, CA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Ap#Cbsla#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KRON4 News

1 shot in San Francisco early Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One adult sustained a non-life threatening injury during a shooting early Wednesday in the south of Market neighborhood. The shooting was at 7th and Minna streets just before 6 a.m., according to Raj Vaswani, commander of the San Francisco Police Department’s investigations bureau, in a tweet. The injured man was also […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Reported East Bay power outage was computer glitch

(BCN) – PG&E officials said a computer error was responsible for incorrectly reporting that more than 77,000 East Bay customers were affected by a power outage on Wednesday evening. The power company’s website had reported thousands without power, about 6 p.m., in El Cerrito, Kensington and Albany, along with parts of Berkeley, San Pablo and […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy