Martha Kelly spent close to two decades as a semi-successful stand-up comedian before her friend Zach Galifianakis called her up out of nowhere and asked her to play one of the main roles on his beloved FX series Baskets. It was that opportunity that led directly to her most powerful performance to date as Laurie, the dangerous drug dealer who holds the fate of Zendaya’s Rue in her hands on HBO’s Euphoria.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO