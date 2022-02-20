ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Griffins Beat IceHogs, Retire Pichard's Jersey

By Remi Monaghan
Fox17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Rockford IceHogs 5-2 on Saturday...

www.fox17online.com

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Blue Jackets to celebrate Rick Nash's jersey retirement March 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will celebrate Rick Nash's jersey retirement on Saturday, March 5, at Nationwide Arena. Nash is the club's all-time leading scorer and will be the first player in team history to have his number retired. His No. 61 will be raised into...
NHL
KTVZ

Preds retiring Pekka Rinne’s jersey months after retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne led the Nashville Predators to their lone Stanley Cup Final in 2017. Now he adding another first to his long list of accomplishments. The longtime goaltender becomes the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization when the Predators raise Rinne’s No. 35 to the rafters before their game against Dallas. Rinne says it’s a huge honor and he feels very fortunate. The Predators waited only a few months after Rinne retired before announcing plans to retire his jersey.
NHL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

A.J. Griffin has late surge, No. 7 Duke beats Virginia 65-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making j... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BASKETBALL
Fox17

Detroit Pistons release new clothing line honoring Joe Louis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have collaborated with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate Joe Louis with a new merchandise line. Starting Wednesday, the clothing line will be available at www.Pistons313Shop.com and in-store at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. “My family and I are grateful that the Detroit...
NBA
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Clifton’s Griffin Phillips

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers is Clifton’s Griffin Phillips. Griffin is ranked at the top of the senior class and plays five sports throughout the schoolyear. He will be attending the Air Force Academy next year. Congrats, Griffin Phillips!
CLIFTON, TX
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

'It means everything': Luka Garza speaks on having jersey retired at Iowa

Luka Garza is going to be remembered as one of the best players in Iowa basketball history. On Tuesday night, his legacy will be immortalized in the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa will retire Garza’s No. 55 jersey on Tuesday night as the Hawkeyes host Michigan State. It’s a tremendous...
IOWA STATE
Fox17

Holland High School Hires New Head Football Coach

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland High School announced they've hired a new head football coach. Will Siffin will lead the Dutch in 2022. He was the Head Coach at Hoover High School in Iowa for nine season. Siffin also played for the Soiux City Bandits and was a tight end at Wayne State.
HOLLAND, MI

