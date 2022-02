NEW YORK -- As Ben Simmons begins a new chapter in his career with the Brooklyn Nets, questions about the divorce he experienced with the Philadelphia 76ers linger. But as those questions about how he'll fit with a new team after such a spectacular exit with an old one continue to filter through the league, one of the players who has experienced both parts of the journey with the 25-year-old All-Star guard insists that Simmons doesn't need to apologize for decisions he made in the past.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO