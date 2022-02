90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo hadn't been seen without his hat for the majority of the most recent season, but it finally came off and fans lost their minds. Palazzolo was not one to expose his scalp to the elements, leading many to wonder why he wouldn't appear on camera without a hat on his head. The presumption from most fans was that he was bald and insecure about his appearance.

