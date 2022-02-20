ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic’s Cole Anthony falls short in 2022 Dunk Contest

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cole Anthony followed up on his tease of allowing his dad to “touch the floor” in Saturday’s Dunk Contest — but that didn’t prevent him from exiting the competition early.

Anthony brought out his dad Greg — the former NBA player and current Turner Sports analyst — for his first dunk, which was given a score of 40 by the judges.

But after not making any of his three attempts for his second dunk of the first round, which led to the judges giving him the minimum score of 30, Anthony had a first-round exit from the Dunk Contest and watched New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin beat Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson in the second round. Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green also competed in the Dunk Contest.

Anthony paid homage to his hometown of New York with his first dunk. Greg, who played for the Knicks from 1991-95, brought out a pair of Timberland boots for Anthony, who was wearing his dad’s “No. 50″ Knicks jersey.

After a couple of non-attempts, Anthony — while who swapped his shoes for the Timbs — grabbed the ball from Greg’s outstretched hands right outside the restricted area before converting a left-hand windmill dunk, which got a 40.

“I’m from New York, man,” Anthony said. “I was like, ‘Let’s show New York a little bit of love.’ I thought having the Timbs on would give me a little bit more credit. Timbs heavy. Them joints feel like bricks on your feet. I probably could’ve done a little more. Maybe reverse-windmill that next time, but I don’t think there’s going to be a next time. This might be a one-and-done appearance for me.”

Anthony tried a “360-scoop” dunk on his second dunk but missed all of his allowed attempts.

“I’ve done it before, man, but not [Saturday],” Anthony said. “I froze up in the spot.

“Next time I come to All-Star, my goal is to be an All-Star. I’m going to work as hard as I can to achieve that goal.”

The Magic’s first game after the All-Star break will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday at Amway Center.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

