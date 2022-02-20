ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER ALERT ENDED: Baby girl located and safe

By Nathaniel Puente, Rolando Avila
 4 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Police Department said that 7-month-old, Kayebella Robinson, has been located and is now safe.

***EDITORS NOTE: The San Antonio Police Department announced that Kayebella Robinson, 7-months-old, had been found and safe in a Facebook post on Sunday at 12:25 a.m.***

Two more bodies located near Port Mansfield, search continues

An Amber Alert was issued for a 7-month-old girl on Saturday, that had been last seen in San Antonio.

Kayebella Robinson, a 7-month-old girl, was last seen abducted in San Antonio. An Amber Alert was sent out for her abduction on Saturday night. She was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse onesie

A Hispanic man is accused of abducting her and driving a gold 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate number 43458D8. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie with white sweatpants and black shoes.

Police say the vehicle was stolen around 8 p.m. on SE Military Drive in San Antonio. The car has paper plates and has a black stripe that says “Chevy” on the lower portion of the vehicle doors.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

A photo of Robinson and the identity of the suspect have not been made available at this time. More information will be provided when it is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

