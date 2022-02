Adin Ross hosted Lil Uzi Vert on his stream where they talked about the Playboi Carti collab project 16*29 and how many songs are recorded. Lil Uzi Vert has made several appearances on Twitch streamer Adin Ross’ live stream at this point. The two collaborators have developed a relationship with each other to the point of Lil Uzi being comfortable enough to drop information about upcoming albums on Ross’ stream. In a recent live stream, Vert revealed that he and Carti recorded over 40 songs together in London for their collab album 16*29. This is huge news for fans of the pair who have been patiently awaiting a collab between the two.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO