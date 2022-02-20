ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Tigers win another sectional; Osborn qualifies for state in four events

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Edwardsville sophomore Cohen Osborn qualified for next weekend's IHSA Boys State Swim meet in four events at Saturday's Edwardsville Sectional at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Osborn qualified as a member of the EHS 200-yard medley relay team and 400 freestyle relay team and he won the 100-yard backstroke and the 100 butterfly. EHS won its fourth consecutive sectional team title. (<p>Pete Hayes | The Telegraph</p>)

EDWARDSVILLE - Winning a sectional team championship is one thing. Edwardsville's boys swim team has that down. But along with winning their fourth consecutive sectional title Saturday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, the Tigers put an exclamation point on it with four swimming state qualifiers, including in a pair of individual events by Cohen Osborn and  two relay state qualifiers.

Osborn won sectional titles and qualified for state in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100 butterfly. He posted a time of 51.09 seconds in the backstroke and had won the butterfly in 51.78 seconds.

Osborn was also part of the two Edwardsville relay championship teams. He teamed up with Eddie Myers, Owen Gruben and Evan Grinter to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:37.77.

Also, Edwardsville diver Hunter Schlueter finished second behind Glenwood's Charlie Batton.

The sectional champion 200-yard freestyle relay team of Osborn, Meyers, Grinter and Austin Norcio won in a time of 1:29.36.

A sophomore, Osborn has seen plenty of success with the Metro East Titans and the Edwardsville Breakers swim teams, but he will be making his first appearance at the IHSA state meet. There was no IHSA state swim meet last school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Cohen's main goal was getting to state," Edwardsville coach Christian Rhoten said, "and looking at times throughout the state, he’s going to be in the mix to final. The more we can rest him, the faster he can go.”

The Tigers outdistanced runner-up Chatham Glenwood for the team title. EHS finished with 267 points to Glenwood's 228. Springfield High School was third with 142 points, followed by O'Fallon with 137 points, Sacred Heart-Griffin with 43, Jacksonville 38, Jacksonville Routt 30 and Springfield Southeast 12 points.

Race winners, as well as swimmers who finish in state qualifying times, advance to the IHSA Boys State Swim and Dive Meet, set for next Friday and Saturday in Westmont.

Other state qualifiers included Glenwood's 400-yard relay team of Mason Flatt, Andrew Sanner, Lleyton Turk and Will Turk; Michael Stook of O'Fallon First Baptist Academy, who won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:45.87 and Maddax Thompson of Elverado, who won the 200 individual medley in 2:00.06.

WillemHuggins of Carbondale and Jude Henke of Father McGivney qualified for the state meet in the in the 50-yard freestyle 50 freestyle. Huggins won in a state qualifying time of 21.62 seconds and Henke in a qualifying time of 21.66. Huggins also qualified in the 100 backstroke, finishing second behind Osborn in a time of 52.12.

OFallon's Christopher Meyer won the 100-yard freestyle in 48.09. Glenwood's Will Turk qualified in a pair of events. He won the 500-yard freestyle in 4:39.79 and  won the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.50.

The IHSA allows schools that do not sponsor full-time regular-season swim teams to enter individuals at the sectional and state levels.  Those swimmers compete for individual places, but cannot earn team points.

Alton High had a fifth-place finish by its 200 medley relay team of Lucas Frye, Austin Norton, Luke Norton and Christian Kotzamanis, as well as  a sixth-place finish by its 200 freestyle relay team of Kotzamanis, Luke Norton, Austin Norton and Aidan Kwas.

"Competition was excellent today," Alton coach Nancy Miller said. "Our swimmers' races were almost all best times.

"The team is young this year - no seniors,' she said. "I look forward to watch placings next year with another year of training and maturity."

The Redbirds' Luke Norton finished ninth in the 100 butterfly and AHS teammate Kotzamanis was 10th. Norton also finished 15th in the 100 backstroke.

Other Redbirds finishes included Kotzamanis 15th in the 50 freestyle; Frye 13th in the 200 IM and 19th in the 100 backstroke;  Kwas 18th in the 100 breaststroke and 28th in the 100 freestyle; Austin Norton 22nd in the 50 freestyle and Michael Anderson 33rd in the 100 freestyle.

Marquette Catholic's Jacob Graves finished 20th in the 100 backstroke and was 33rd in the 50 freestyle.

