Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 23:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 11:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion; Sequatchie Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Sequatchie and Marion Counties through 700 PM CST At 606 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Gruetli-Laager to 11 miles south of Cowan. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dunlap, Jasper, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Monteagle, Powells Crossroads, Orme, Martin Springs and Cartwright. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARION COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Wayne and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, Smyrna, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson`s Station, Clifton, Lobelville, Hampshire, Williamsport, Gordonsburg, Primm Springs, Kimmins, Santa Fe, Pleasantville and Leipers Fork. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MAURY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Minor Snow and Ice Accumulation Tonight A period of wintry precipitation is expected across southeast Illinois from late this afternoon into tonight. Light snow will be the primary precipitation type: however, some sleet or freezing rain may mix with the snow along and south of a Flora to Robinson line. Snow accumulations will remain under 1 inch, with a very thin glaze of ice also possible. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as slick spots will be likely...especially on untreated and secondary roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution if traveling. The latest road conditions for your state can be obtained by dialing 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to an inch. Total ice accumulations of up to 1 to 2 tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Middlesex and Mercer. The Pennsylvania counties of lower Bucks, Montgomery and Chester. * WHEN...From 7:00 PM this evening until 10:00 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous weather could impact the morning commute.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft Light to Moderate Snow Tonight Bands of light to moderate snow will be possible this evening through early Tuesday morning across the middle and upper Arkansas River Valley as well as the Pikes Peak region. At this time, minor amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though isolated amounts around 4 inches will be possible. Given the arrival of much colder air tonight, any snow will likely accumulate on area roadways. Those traveling tonight into early Tuesday morning across these areas, and especially along the Highway 50 and I-25 corridors, should be prepared for patchy snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-10 13:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 92, after today warmest conditions Saturday and Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 15 mph gusts to 25 mph. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 6 PM PST Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy Areas of Dense Fog affecting South Padre Island Surface observations and webcam imagery indicate that areas of dense fog have developed across the coastal section of Kenedy, Willacy and Cameron Counties. The fog is reducing visibilities on South Padre Island and the Queen Isabella Causeway to one quarter of a mile. These areas of dense coastal fog are also likely affecting the Port Mansfield area this morning. These areas of dense fog are expected to persist throughout the night and into early Monday morning near the lower Texas Coastline. Late night and early morning motorists, especially on South Padre Island and the Causeway are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights and avoid following other cars too closely through sunrise Monday.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger on Saturday. Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 02:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Martin; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong, potentially life threatening rip currents, and gusty easterly winds producing rough surf and breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Southern Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Coastal Volusia and Northern Brevard Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged due to the dangerous surf and rip current conditions.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 23:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northwest Highlands, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-40 and U.S. Highway 550 along and west of the Continental Divide. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow may create areas of poor visibility at times.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 14:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 PM EST /1 PM CST/ today to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the commute this evening and the commute Friday morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Lake County Dense Fog Across East Central Florida Early This Morning At 440 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery and traffic cameras showed dense fog developing across portions of Volusia, Seminole, Lake, western Orange and Osceola counties. The fog is expected to persist past sunrise. Visibilities will drop to less then one mile, with some locations likely dropping to a few hundred yards or less. If visibilities lower and become more widespread, then a Dense Fog Advisory will be needed. Motorists, especially those on major highways such as the Florida turnpike, should prepare to encounter reduced visibility in fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to burn off around 9 AM.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhart, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Elkhart; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; St. Joseph; Starke WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington * WHAT...High seas may generate minor splash-over along roads exposed to the sea such as Seawall Road on Mount Desert Island. Beach erosion is possible for locations such as Rogue Bluffs. Inundation is not forecast. * WHERE...Coastal Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST Wednesday through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Small rocks may be washed onto roadways and create a hazard to motorists. Beach erosion is possible.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CST for central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR SOUTHERN RANKIN COUNTY At 535 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monterey, or near Pearl, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Brandon around 545 PM CST. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

Community Policy