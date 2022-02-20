Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Rutherford, Wayne and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 215 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, Smyrna, Spring Hill, Nolensville, Thompson`s Station, Clifton, Lobelville, Hampshire, Williamsport, Gordonsburg, Primm Springs, Kimmins, Santa Fe, Pleasantville and Leipers Fork. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
