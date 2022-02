The University of Wisconsin football program will have a new starting kicker this fall for the first time in three seasons. Senior Collin Larsh tweeted Monday he had signed with an agent and will pursue an NFL career. His announcement comes about three months after Larsh said he would return for a sixth season with the Badgers. The Monona Grove High School product and Marshall native went 34 of 47 on field goals during his UW career.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO