ERIE — The Erie Red Devils took down the Bluestem Lions 59-27 Monday evening, clinching the Tri-Valley League title for the second year in a row. “It feels good. It really does. I’m happy for our guys,” Erie head coach Nick Pfeifer said. “That’s one that goes up in the rafters and you’ll always be able to look up at it and know that you accomplished something special.”

ERIE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO