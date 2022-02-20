ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat of Humanity gifts Clovis home to veteran and his family

It was an exciting day for a Valley veteran and his family who got the keys to their new home.

David Munoz and his wife Daniela are now the proud owners of a three-bedroom home in Clovis.

It was built through the Habitat for Humanity Greater Fresno Area and the City of Clovis.

The family was selected through Habitat's 'Affordable home Owner Program'.

The 1,200 square foot home is equipped with solar panels and energy-efficient appliances.

Munoz served in the Army for three and a half years.

He and his family thanked everyone whose work and financial support made that day possible.

"I am filled with joy seeing everyone out here today showing your support - we would not be here if it weren't for all the lovely people I'm seeing here today. We are going to be forever grateful for this. And we promise we will take care of this home because everyone had a hand in building it," said Munoz.

A second home for another veteran is almost completed right next door.

The land for the two homes was donated to Habitat by the City of Clovis.

The Fresno Association of Realtors donated $50,000 and the Home Depot Foundation donated $25,000 - money that was used to offset the cost of construction.

