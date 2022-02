Novak Djokovic said earlier this week that he was feeling at his "peak", despite all that had recently transpired at the Australian Open. Things were looking good for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his return to action in the Dubai Tennis Championships, as Djokovic handled Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the tournament opener, before downing Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) on Wednesday to secure his spot in the quarterfinal round.

TENNIS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO