Weber County, UT

Johnson leads Northern Colorado over Weber State 83-79 in OT

 4 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Matt Johnson II had a career-high 25 points as Northern Colorado slipped past Weber State 83-79 in overtime on Saturday night. Johnson's 3-pointer...

