Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat Showers, Few Snowflakes Late|. Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Chance for a Few Showers/Light Snow|. After feeling like Spring the last two days, a strong cold front arrives overnight. It won't have a lot of moisture to work with here, but it may squeeze out a few showers and snowflakes tonight and Saturday. Look for dry and cold weather here on Super Bowl Sunday. Highs for the weekend will only make it to the 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO