More than 1,700 pooches competing in Fresno dog show this weekend

Thousands of canine companions are competing to see which pet can earn the title of 'top dog' at the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno kicked off three days of dog shows featuring more than 150 breeds.

More than 1,700 dogs were expected to compete on Saturday and Sunday.

This dog show is the first to happen for the club since the pandemic began, and it's not just humans that are happy to enter the ring.

"You see these dogs, you watch them in the ring, they're happy, they're animated. They really enjoy doing this. They have a good time. And they're happy to be back too because I know they're tired of being at home," said Barbara Gaffney with the Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno.

It's free to attend, visitors are just asked to donate $10 for parking.

Doors are open until 7 pm.

Folks are asked to not bring their own pets.

The club says dog shows have been held in Fresno since 1908.